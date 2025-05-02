Friday, May 02, 2025

Shimul: People see Khaleda Zia as symbol of trust

Khaleda Zia will return to the country within the next few days, accompanied by some of her family members, said the BNP leader 

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 02 May 2025, 01:05 PM

Advocate Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas, special assistant to the BNP chairperson, on Friday said that the people see Begum Khaleda Zia as a symbol of security and trust.

He described her as an undisputed leader and said that she has instructed party activists not to be vengeful.

He made these remarks while speaking to journalists, after paying tribute at the grave of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, on the occasion of the 46th founding anniversary of the Sramik Dal, the labour wing of BNP.

Shimul said that Khaleda Zia will return to the country within the next few days, accompanied by some of her family members.

"However, Tarique Rahman will not return at this time. It is not possible to say yet when he will come," he added.

Extending his greetings on the anniversary of the Sramik Dal, he said that although workers have contributed significantly to many movements in the past, they have not been properly recognized.

"Yet, civilization has been built through the sacrifices of workers. Many workers lost their lives during the July mass uprising. Workers are the main architects of building a new Bangladesh. In the past two years, they have played the most crucial role in every movement and struggle," he added.

Shimul said: "In 1978, Ziaur Rahman attended a workers’ rally and introduced himself as a worker. In 1991, Khaleda Zia participated in a Sramik Dal rally and proudly identified herself as the wife of a worker. Over the past two years, workers have made the greatest contributions.

"In the future, the basic rights of the people will be realized. Bangladesh will become modern and prosperous."

Topics:

Begum Khaleda ZiaBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)
