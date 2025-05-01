Islami Andolon rejects elections without reforms

Islami Andolon Bangladesh's senior presidium member Principal Maulana Syed Mosaddeq Billah Al Madani said the party would not accept elections without prior reforms.

“We want to tell the government and the reform commission that over the past eight months, we have not seen any visible attempt to bring the fascist Awami League to justice. Begin their trial. Carry out the reforms first, and then create an atmosphere for elections. Islami Andolon will not participate in any elections without reforms,” he said.

He made the remarks at a workers' rally organized by Islami Shramik Andolon Bangladesh, at Jatrabari intersection on Thursday.

Mawlana Madani said: “The current Election Commission has failed to create an environment suitable for polls. No reforms have been made yet. Full-scale reforms must be implemented before holding elections. After the Awami League leaves, BNP leaders will take the place of the ruling party’s terrorists, extortionists and tender manipulators.”

“We are seeing no change,” he added. “But the people want change, reform, and the establishment of justice. The fascist Awami League has emptied the banks through looting, theft, and robbery. They must be tried. Until justice is served, we do not see any environment for elections. Reforms must come first, and those responsible for the killings of our students, people and workers must be brought to justice.”

He also said: “The current wages of workers do not match the market prices. Their children cannot go to school or madrasa, they do not receive medical care, nor are they given medical or retirement allowances. Today, there is a class of owners who possess hundreds of millions of taka and send their children to study abroad, but they cannot pay workers their rightful wages.”