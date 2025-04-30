BNP's Ripon urges Yunus not to risk public safety with Rakhine aid corridor

BNP Vice Chairman Asaduzzaman Ripon on Wednesday addressed Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus, saying that he and his interim government should not put the people of Bangladesh at risk in the name of establishing a humanitarian corridor in Myanmar's Rakhine State.

Speaking in front of the National Press Club at a citizen rally titled “The Rakhine Situation: Humanitarian Corridor and Bangladesh’s Concerns,” organized by the "Desh Bachao Manush Bachao Andolon," Ripon said: “...what exactly is a humanitarian corridor? A humanitarian corridor is a route opened to allow civilians to escape when there is a civil war or bloodshed in a neighboring country.

"We have seen this under UN supervision in different parts of the world. But not a single corridor has been bloodless—every humanitarian corridor has ended up in an inhumane situation. So, granting such a corridor from Bangladesh is not something that bodes well for our people or our sovereignty.”

Addressing Yunus, he said: “You could do many good things for the country if you wanted. But one mistake on your part could bring harm to the people. You will wipe your face clean and leave for abroad. Those you have brought in from overseas as advisers will also leave.

"But the ordinary people of Bangladesh have to stay here. We must stay here. Please do not make life unsafe for the people who have to live in this country. Do not push us into insecurity.”

Turning to the government, Ripon added: “It is good that you want to bring Starlink to Bangladesh. But it must be brought through a local company. There is a government-owned company, Teletalk—you could use them. Dr Yunus also has Grameenphone—you could use that. But Starlink must not be allowed to operate in Bangladesh directly. We need high-speed internet, yes—but not by selling the country.

"If Starlink operates directly, we do not know what kind of data they will extract or what kind of incitement they might spread. So, it was not right to let Starlink in unconditionally. The agreement must be revised.”