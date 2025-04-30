Thursday, May 01, 2025

BNP's labour wing to hold workers' rally in Dhaka on May Day

'We hope that working people from all walks of life will join the grand May Day workers' rally,' says BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi 

Photo: UNB
Update : 30 Apr 2025, 02:42 PM

Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal, the labour wing of BNP, is all set to hold a workers' rally in the capital on Thursday, marking the May Day.

“Two committees formed by the Sramik Dal are working tirelessly to celebrate the great May Day. They have completed all preparations to hold the rally tomorrow (Thursday),” said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Wednesday at a press briefing at the BNP’s Nayapaltan central office.

He added that the Sramik Dal has already informed the Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner about the rally through a letter.

"The rally is scheduled to begin at 2pm in front of the party’s Nayapaltan central office. We hope that on this great day of establishing rights, working people will attend the rally to protest their sufferings,” Rizvi said.

He said BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman will deliver an important speech on the current labour situation and contemporary national politics at the rally, where he will be present as the chief guest.

In addition, Rizvi said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, along with other senior national and labour leaders, will address the workers' rally.

He noted that Sramik Dal has already prepared leaflets, banners, and festoons highlighting 12 key demands.

“We hope that working people from all walks of life will join the grand May Day workers' rally, organized by Sramik Dal as a platform to uphold the rights of the working class—including the formation of free trade unions, decent work conditions, safe workplaces, and a rationing system for workers,” the BNP leader said.

Earlier on April 22, BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan announced the plan to hold the rally, aiming for a large turnout at the event, where Sramik Dal will present a set of fundamental demands on behalf of the country’s working class.

