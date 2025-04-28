Tuesday, April 29, 2025

NCP warns of movement to remove two advisers if Awami League is not banned

The NCP argued that the Awami League is not a political party but a terrorist organization formed under Indian prescription

Leaders and activists of the National Citizen Party (NCP) march with torches through the streets of Khilgaon during a rally demanding a ban on the Awami Leagues political activities, on Monday night, April 28, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 28 Apr 2025, 10:50 PM

Nizam Uddin, joint secretary general of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has warned that if the Awami League’s political activities are not banned within a week for its involvement in mass killings, a movement will be launched to demand the removal of Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul and Home Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

He issued the warning as the chief guest before a torch procession organized by the NCP on Monday night in Khilgaon, demanding a ban on the Awami League’s politics and justice for its alleged crimes.

A large number of leaders and activists from the NCP's Khilgaon, Sabujbagh, Mugda, and Shahjahanpur units participated in the program.

Following a rally, participants marched through various streets with torches.

Nizam argued that the Awami League is not a political party but a terrorist organization formed under Indian prescription.

He said: "The Awami League killed 57 meritorious army officers at Pilkhana. They carried out a massacre at Shapla Chattar and did not allow the listing of those killed. A human rights organization leader was remanded for reporting on the incident.”

 He added: “In 2024, they indiscriminately killed innocent students and citizens by firing from helicopters.”

He also said: “During the fascist rule of the Awami League, every political party, including the BNP, opposed elections. But now the BNP is taking the post of mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation for itself. We believe this amounts to legitimizing Sheikh Hasina’s illegal election."

Nizam also alleged that a group is spreading misinformation to discredit the leadership of the NCP.

Speaking at the event, Zainal Abedin Shishir, joint member secretary of the NCP, said: "We achieved a second independence at the cost of the blood of 2,000 martyrs. The Awami League is a venomous snake, the Bangladesh branch of India’s RSS.”

He added: “The chief adviser’s comment to a media outlet that the Awami League itself will decide whether it will participate in the next election is highly objectionable. The people already gave their verdict on this genocidal party on August 5.

“Yet government advisers are behaving submissively about banning the Awami League. The people will not accept this. A clear declaration from Tarique Rahman is also needed regarding the ban on the Awami League."

Tarique Rahman, Awami League (AL), Revolution 2024, National Citizen Party
