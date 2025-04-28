Parwar: Jamaat working to transform Bangladesh into welfare state

Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh Secretary General Professor Mia Golam Parwar has said that Jamaat-e-Islami is working to transform Bangladesh into a welfare state by ensuring political stability and achieving economic sustainability.

“The aim of Jamaat is to develop honest, capable, and skilled manpower in every sphere of society,” he said, urging people to join Jamaat-e-Islami to help establish peace, discipline, and justice in the country.

Professor Parwar made the remarks as the chief guest at an event organized at Independence Square in Fultola upazila of the district on Sunday night.

As part of the nationwide Public Contact Campaign 2025, launched to recruit associate members, the Fultola upazila unit of Jamaat-e-Islami organized the event.

Parwar, also a former member of parliament, said that currently various groups are conspiring to bring Sheikh Hasina back into politics to protect her.

“But the countrymen will foil these conspiracies at any cost, Insha'Allah,” he said.

Mentioning that the nation has achieved new independence through the bloodshed of thousands of students and people during the July uprising, he said the people have high expectations from the interim government. Therefore, the incumbent government should undertake necessary reforms and hold a meaningful election.

He called upon the nation to unite beyond party lines to eliminate communal violence and disorder, assuring that Jamaat would stand by the interim government in this effort.

Fultola upazila unit Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Professor Abdul Alim Molla presided over the event, while Central Majlis-e-Shura member and Khulna district Ameer Maulana Emran Hussain, Secretary Munshi Mizanur Rahman, Assistant Secretary Professor Miah Golam Quddus, Principal Gausul Azam Hadi, District Working Committee member Sheikh Sirajul Islam, and Youth Division President Professor Golam Mostafa addressed the event as special guests.

Earlier, Professor Mia Golam Parwar also spoke as the chief guest at a women’s gathering organized by the Khan Jahan Ali thana unit of Jamaat-e-Islami at the Khan Jahan Ali College auditorium.