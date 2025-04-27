Monday, April 28, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Jamaat urges EU to provide assistance in installing CCTV cameras at polling centres

The Jamaat-e-Islami also asked the EU to send an election observation team to monitor the upcoming election in Bangladesh

Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Bangladesh Michael Miller paid a courtesy call on Jamaat’s Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman at the party’s central office. Photo Collected
Update : 27 Apr 2025, 08:56 PM

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami on Sunday urged the European Union (EU) to provide necessary assistance in the installation of CCTV cameras at every polling centre to ensure transparency in the upcoming national election.

The party made the call when EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Michael Miller paid a courtesy call on Jamaat Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman at the party’s central office in Dhaka.

After the meeting, Jamaat Nayeb-e-Ameer Dr Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher briefed reporters.

At the press conference, Taher said they requested the EU to send an election observation team to monitor the upcoming election in Bangladesh.

Regarding women’s rights and combating extremism, Taher said the Jamaat often faces questions on the matters.

“We have assured them of our stance. We mentioned that the recognition of sex workers as labourers by the Women’s Reform Commission is extremely degrading for women. They agreed with us on the issue,” he said.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-IslamiBangladesh Elections
