Tarique Rahman: Sher-e-Bangla was an immortal statesman of subcontinent

'Until his last breath, he remained steadfast in his struggle to uphold the rights of the common people'

Photo: BSS
Update : 27 Apr 2025, 02:35 PM

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Sunday paid glowing tributes to Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq, calling him an "immortal politician" of the Indian subcontinent, coinciding with the 63rd death anniversary of the legendary leader.

In a statement, he also recalled with deep respect Sher-e-Bangla's lifelong dedication to the struggle for the rights of the people.

Tarique said: "On the solemn occasion of the death anniversary of our national leader, Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq, I offer my deepest homage to his eternal and ever-shining memory."

"Sher-e-Bangla was an extraordinary statesman and visionary politician of the Indian subcontinent. Until his last breath, he remained steadfast in his struggle to uphold the rights of the common people," he added.

His bold and unwavering role in the anti-British movement earned him a permanent place in history, the BNP acting chairman said.

He added that the brave-heart leader's immense contributions to politics, society, education, and agriculture significantly expedited the nation's progress.

He highlighted Sher-e-Bangla's pivotal role in the anti-British movement, stating that his contributions will forever be remembered for their impact on the country's political, social, and economic advancement.

Referring to his legislative achievements, Tarique noted Sher-e-Bangla's efforts to uplift farmers and workers, including the formation of the Debt Arbitration Board, the enactment of the Tenant Rights Act, the Money-lenders Act, and the Shop Employees Act.

The initiatives, he said, played a transformative role in improving the lives of Bengal's agrarian and working communities.

"In our national history, Sher-e-Bangla Fazlul Huq stands as a truly remarkable figure. His unparalleled contribution to fostering the spirit of independence and democratic values will forever remain alive in the hearts of the people of this land," he said.

Praising Sher-e-Bangla's exceptional political wisdom, foresight, and patriotism, Tariqu said that his ideals should serve as a guiding light for future generations of political leaders.

Concluding his message, the BNP acting chairman prayed for the eternal peace of his departed soul.

