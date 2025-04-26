Nur warns India: Don't interfere with Bangladesh

Gono Odhikar Parishad President and former Ducsu vice-president Nurul Haque Nur cautioned India, saying that India is already facing pressure from China and Pakistan and should avoid interfering with Bangladesh.

He made the comment on Saturday afternoon while addressing a public rally organized by the Panchagarh unit of Gono Odhikar Parishad as the chief guest.

During the rally, Nur introduced Mahfuzur Rahman as the Gono Odhikar Parishad’s candidate for the Panchagarh-1 constituency in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Thousands of activists and ordinary citizens from the district’s five upazilas attended the rally.

The event was presided over by Panchagarh Unit President Mahfuzur Rahman.

Party Spokesperson and Senior Vice-President Faruk Hasan, Organizational Secretary Asaduzzaman Nur Asad, Chhatra Odhikar Parishad Vice-President Mamunur Rashid Mamun, Jagpa (Jatiya Ganatantrik Party) Panchagarh Unit General Secretary Shahriar Rahman Biplob, Bangladesh Jasad Panchagarh Unit General Secretary Azharul Islam Jewel, and Gonosanghati Andolan Convener Sajedur Rahman, among other political leaders from Panchagarh district, also addressed the gathering.