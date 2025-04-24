Rizvi: No sign of democratic aspirations in interim govt’s actions

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has said that the activities of the interim government do not reflect the aspirations of democratic forces.

He made these comments at a press conference held at the BNP central office in Naya Paltan, Dhaka, on Thursday.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said: “Since the formation of the interim government following the long, blood-stained movement, the expectations of the country’s democratic forces have not been noticeably reflected."

He added: "Although there may have been some progress in certain areas, there seems to be a lack of preparation to build a solid structure for democracy.”

He claimed that leaders of the Awami League are threatening the government, saying: “They are mocking the judiciary and showing utter disregard for the police. The arrogant behavior of Hasina’s associates, even as accused individuals in court, is essentially a deep conspiracy to render the interim government ineffective.”

Rizvi believes such behavior is happening due to the silence of the police and administration.

He said: “This situation has arisen because Hasina’s oligarchs are embedded within the police, administration, and the Ministry of Home Affairs.”

Accusing the Awami League of targeting BNP leaders and activists, he said: “They are attacking the homes of BNP leaders and members of affiliated organizations. The house of sculptor Manbendra Ghosh in Manikganj has been set ablaze and reduced to ashes. Some groups are trying to fish in troubled waters; without their covert backing, these fascist henchmen would not dare to create such chaos in the country.”

Also present at the press conference were BNP Joint Secretary General Habib-Un-Nabi Khan Sohel and BNP Chairperson’s Advisory Council member Abdus Salam.