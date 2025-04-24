Rizvi: Fallen fascist force using illicit wealth to stir unrest

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Thursday alleged that the fallen fascist force, with the help of their cohorts, is trying to fish in troubled waters by carrying out untoward incidents in the country using their illicit wealth as a weapon.

“The money of the country’s people laundered by the fallen dictator is acting as a 'tonic' for Sheikh Hasina. She is relying heavily on laundered money to fish in troubled waters by orchestrating various incidents in the country,” he told a press briefing at the BNP’s Naya Paltan central office.

Rizvi alleged that this is why criminal activities such as robbery, theft and mugging are on the rise across neighbourhoods and streets throughout the country.

The BNP leader said the voices of fugitive authoritarian fascists are being heard once again in various parts of the country, including Dhaka.

“There is a proverb—‘money talks’. Sheikh Hasina is trying to make full use of this adage. She wants to destabilise Bangladesh with the profits of the wealth she has siphoned off from the country using the power of the mafia economy,” he observed.

The BNP leader said many of the major accomplices of the deposed fascist regime were in custody after Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh on August 5 last year.

He questioned how these top allies of the fallen regime managed to escape despite being in state custody, implying a significant breach or collusion within the administration.

“Surely many fascist collaborators are still embedded within the administration, working behind the scenes to protect and support the fascists and killers,” Rizvi said.

He said Sheikh Hasina, who escaped to India in the face of a mass uprising, has continued to issue provocative threats from there.

Hasina’s close allies who were arrested after the mass uprising, including former minister Shahjahan Khan, are openly threatening to retaliate against the current administration while appearing before court, he added.

“These people are mocking the judiciary and displaying blatant disregard for the police. Their defiant behaviour in court, despite being accused in various cases, is part of a calculated plot to prove the interim government ineffective,” he said.

The BNP leader alleged that the fascist elements are daring to assert themselves only because of the silent role of the Home Ministry and the police administration.

Rizvi recalled that many BNP leaders and religious scholars over the past 15 years were produced in court shackled in handcuffs in fabricated cases.

He said the Awami League leaders who are accused of serious crimes are being presented before courts with honour and comfort.

He further said: “It is happening as Hasina’s oligarchs remain deeply entrenched within the Home Ministry and police—like ghosts within the grain.”