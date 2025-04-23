Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Rizvi: Interim govt will decide Awami League's political future

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi says if the interim government fails to identify those responsible for looting banks, laundering money and shielding Sheikh Hasina for 15 years, the public will see it as a failure

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: UNB
Update : 23 Apr 2025, 02:48 PM

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Wednesday said it is now the responsibility of the interim government to decide how it will handle the Awami League, as the entire state machinery is in its hands.

"Awami League activists have the money to buy petrol and burn houses, the funds to acquire arms to kill people. The government should clarify to people what laws will be enacted to stop this. The administration is under your control," he said, pointing at the interim government, while talking to reporters after visiting the burnt home of artist Manabendra Ghosh in Manikganj Sadar upazila.

"You have received support from all pro-democracy forces. But constitutionally and legally, there is no basis for an interim government. Those who fought for democracy have backed you, and you are now running the country with that support," he said.

Rizvi alleged that Awami League loyalists are still active in various places, lying in wait.

"Many [Awami League] collaborators and loyalists have fled to neighbouring and other countries. The administration must know it. If the interim government cannot identify those who have looted banks, smuggled money and protected Sheikh Hasina for the past 15 years, people will consider it a failed government," he warned.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi
