Mirza Abbas doubts election will be held timely under interim govt

Senior BNP leader Mirza Abbas on Wednesday expressed doubts about whether the interim government will hold the general election on time in line with the people's expectations, as some cohorts affiliated with the Awami League are allegedly trying to mislead Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus to disrupt the polls.

"The Election Commission will conduct the election as per the people's expectations. Dr Muhammad Yunus has placed us in an embarrassing situation by suggesting that the election will be held in December or June," the BNP leader said at a discussion.

Ganatantra Forum organized the program titled "Democracy, Reform and Reality in the Current Context" at the National Press Club.

Abbas pointed out that after the chief adviser said the election will be held by December, one of his officials said it will take place by June.

“He (the chief adviser) later endorsed it. So there is quite a strong argument to be made that this is an effort to prevent the election from taking place,” Mirza Abbas said.

He said there is a saying—hope for the best and prepare for the worst. “From that worst-case thinking, I believe the government probably will not hold the election anytime soon. I see no indication of that happening. This is my personal opinion, not my party’s.”

He, however, still hopes the government will take steps to hold the election in line with the people's aspirations. “There is no alternative to the election.”

Abbas said the BNP wants both reforms and elections.

“But there is no need for unnecessary reforms beyond what the people require. Elections are the alternative to elections. We must hold the election after implementing the reforms necessary for the people of the country,” he added.

He warned Yunus that cohorts of the Awami League, including four serving secretaries, a retired secretary, and some advisory council members, will attempt to steer him away from the right path.

“They will destroy all your achievements and reputation,” the BNP leader said.

He said the BNP and the people of the country want to uphold the dignity of Yunus and ensure the chief adviser’s success in building a prosperous Bangladesh.

Abbas said former fascist ruler Sheikh Hasina, along with her party leaders, activists, and government officials in the administration and law enforcement agencies who were involved in misdeeds, must be brought to justice.

“Our struggle against those who want to rehabilitate the Awami League in the country will continue,” the BNP leader said.