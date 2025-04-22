Tarique urges BNP to strengthen unity

Stating that once-invisible enemies and forces are now becoming visible, BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Tuesday urged the party's rank and file to reinforce their unity at any cost to overcome all adversities and uphold the confidence of people.

“I told you at a program seven or eight months ago that we would have to fight against invisible forces... that has now been proven true. Many of those invisible forces, enemies or opponents, are now becoming visible,” he said while virtually addressing three workshops.

The BNP Training Affairs Committee arranged the workshops on the party's 31-point state structure reform proposal and public engagement in Kurigram, Gaibandha and Lalmonirhat districts.

Tarique said there is no alternative to strong unity among BNP leaders and activists across the country to confront the invisible foes with support from the people.

“We must unite at any cost and we must consolidate the unity among ourselves,” he said.

He, however, did not make it clear who these invisible opponents, now beginning to emerge, actually are.

Tarique also warned that any BNP leaders or activists engaging in activities opposed by people must be held accountable and removed from the party.

“We must not maintain any association with such people. We have to move forward by removing the bad apples,” he said.

Tarique said unity among party leaders and workers is essential for the successful implementation of the BNP’s 31-point state restructuring proposal.

“If we fail to implement the 31-point proposal, all your sacrifices, the torture and the hardships endured over the past 15 years will go in vain,” he observed.

Tarique reminded party members that people in their localities respect and approach them because of their political identity, as the public continues to place its confidence in the BNP.

“We cannot allow this trust in the BNP to be eroded in any way. People will only maintain their faith in us if we ourselves can uphold our unity,” he said.

Tarique also cautioned his party colleagues that the people of Bangladesh are their greatest assessors and observers.

“The biggest assessors of any political party are people. We must pass that test by doing well for the country, uniting people and achieving tangible progress. We will do whatever is necessary to bring about positive change,” he said.

Tarique said people have confidence in the BNP, which, he said, has historically undertaken significant reform and welfare initiatives for the country and its people.

He reaffirmed the BNP’s commitment to continuing its good work, promising to implement the 31-point reform proposal if the party returns to power.

Tarique also expressed openness to constructive suggestions, stating that the BNP is willing to incorporate positive ideas to further enhance and update the 31-point proposal.

He called upon people from all walks of life to contribute, from their respective positions, to the development of the country.

Before addressing the workshops, Tarique responded to various questions from the participants.

In reply to one question, he said the BNP, if it returns to power, will try to create at least one million small entrepreneurs to generate employment opportunities for the country’s unemployed youths.

The BNP acting chief explained that by setting up small factories and cottage industries, it will be possible to transform Bangladesh into a procurement hub for major global e-commerce giants such as Amazon and Alibaba.

Tarique also outlined the BNP’s plans to tackle challenges in the health, education and financial sectors, with the objective of driving economic development and ensuring public welfare.