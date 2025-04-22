BNP to hold rally in Dhaka on May 1

BNP will hold a public rally in Dhaka on May 1 in front of the party’s Naya Paltan central office to mark May Day.

"The party's preparations have already started for holding a massive public rally on May Day," BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan told the press following a joint meeting on the rally at the Gulshan BNP chairperson's political office on Tuesday.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed, joint secretaries general Khairul Kabir Khokon and Syed Emran Saleh Prince were present, among others.

Earlier, a joint meeting of Dhaka city BNP and associated bodies was held with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in the chair.

Nazrul said they requested party chief Begum Khaleda Zia to be the chief guest at the rally. But her physical condition is not very good, so acting chairman Tarique Rahman will address the public meeting virtually, he said.