Khasru: Election possible before December

'The Consensus Commission should prioritize the reforms on which a political consensus is reached,' says Khasru

BNP senior leader Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury speaks to reporters after a meeting with the Gono Odhikar Parishad, expressing confidence that the national election can be held before December with reforms reaching a consensus, at the BNP chairpersons Gulshan office on Sunday, April 20, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 20 Apr 2025, 10:41 PM

BNP senior leader Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury on Sunday said the national election can be held before December as it is possible to make a decision on reforms within a week.

“There is ample scope to hold the election before December by reaching a consensus on reforms and signing the national charter on it,” he said while talking to reporters after a meeting with Nurul Haque Nur-led Gono Odhikar Parishad at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office.

“Everyone is saying that reforms will be carried out based on consensus. All parties have submitted their reform proposals. So, there is no reason for it to take more than a week to identify where consensus exists on the reforms,” Khasru said.

The BNP leader said it is now crucial to fix the election date after signing a national charter of reforms agreed upon by all political parties.

“I personally believe it should not take until December to arrange the election. Based on an agreement on reforms, we can sign the national charter, and the election can then be held before December. There is no question of going beyond December—it is fully possible to hold it earlier,” he said.

Khasru, a BNP standing committee member, said the Consensus Commission should prioritize the reforms on which a political consensus is reached.

“As for the remaining reforms, political parties will seek a public mandate and pass them through parliament,” he added.

He said BNP does not see any crisis over the reforms. “But if anyone pretends not to understand something that is clearly understandable, then no solution will be possible.”

Earlier, speaking to reporters, Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur said they want two young leaders-turned-advisers, Asif Mahmud and Mahfuj Alam, to resign from the interim government for the sake of its neutrality.

He also demanded that the government hold the election by December, carrying out the necessary reforms based on a political consensus.

Mentioning that various conspiracies are underway to put the nation at risk, Nur said Bangladesh is not safe as long as it remains under an unelected and undemocratic government.

He said that although the student leaders who led the July-August mass uprising have formed a political party, two of their representatives are still serving in the interim government.

“They themselves should resign to uphold the neutrality of the government,” he said.

Nur said they discussed with BNP that his party would announce action programs if the two advisers do not step down or if Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus fails to take any steps in this regard.

