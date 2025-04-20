Fakhrul: Political unity needed to overcome uncertainties

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said several issues in the country have become uncertain, and political unity is essential to resolve them.

Speaking as the chief guest at a discussion and prayer session in memory of former minister and former president of Jatioatabadi Shramik Dal Abdullah Al Noman, Fakhrul said: “An instability is prevailing in the country. Certain predetermined matters have become undefined and uncertain. Political unity is needed to address these issues. Through this, we will soon be able to restore the true representation of the people.”

The program, held at the Institution of Diploma Engineers in Dhaka, was organized by the Jatioatabadi Shramik Dal. Shramik Dal President Anwar Hossain presided over the event, where BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan, Vice Chairman Advocate Ahmed Azam Khan, Chairperson’s Special Assistant Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas, and Abdullah Al Noman’s son Saeed Abdullah, among others, spoke as special guests.

Praising Noman’s contributions, Fakhrul said: “There are few who dedicate their lives to serving the people and the cause of politics, and Abdullah Al Noman was one of them. Though he is no longer among us, he has left behind a legacy of work that continues to inspire us.”

Fakhrul added that Noman’s leadership is sorely missed at a time when the nation stands at a critical juncture. "We are facing an uncertain situation; there has been an eruption against the fascist Hasina regime. Hasina has fled the country. This transitional period is crucial. It is extremely important to channel public opinion in the right direction. Abdullah Al Noman was someone who could build movements even in the most adverse conditions and unite people," he said.

Highlighting a recent incident, Fakhrul said: "One of our student leaders from Primeasia University, Zahidul Islam Parvez, was murdered. Those who could kill such a dedicated student leader cannot be connected to the politics of real change. Those who create divisions are never on the side of Bangladesh."

Fakhrul also reminisced about his time with Abdullah Al Noman and prayed for the salvation of his soul.

BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan said the current interim government should be warned that if there is any conspiracy regarding democracy or elections, the BNP will once again return to the streets.

“Noman worked simultaneously in politics and labour movements. From the day I first met him, I was drawn to his strong political insight. He loved working-class people and earned great respect among them. In Chittagong, he nurtured many leaders. Even on the day of his death, he was preparing for a public rally in Chittagong. If we can build the Shramik Dal based on his ideals, it will be a true tribute to him," he said.

Nazrul added that Abdullah Al Noman worked tirelessly to realize the dream of a democratic Bangladesh, a vision held by Ziaur Rahman.