BNP opposes change to constitutional name of state

The BNP has expressed its disagreement over changing the constitutional name of the state, BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed has said.

Salahuddin made the statement on Sunday during a break in a meeting with the Consensus Commission in the LD Hall of parliament, where fellow Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan also spoke, reports Bangla Tribune.

Nazrul said: “Although we have disagreements on several issues, we have come closer on many as well. The BNP does not believe in Baksal. It is not acceptable that whatever a single party says must be followed.”

He further said: “We hope the discussions with the Consensus Commission will lead to the best possible outcomes.”

Meanwhile, Salahuddin said: “The BNP supports the Fifth Amendment.”

He added: “The BNP agrees on the fundamental principles of equality, human dignity, and justice. The party also concurs with the commission on incorporating pluralism into the constitutional amendments.”

He further noted that the BNP supports recognizing internet access as a fundamental right.

Additionally, he said that the BNP agrees with increasing the number of reserved seats for women in Parliament to 100.

However, regarding how women will be represented in the 13th Parliament (ie, the next one), the party believes this should be decided through discussions in parliament.

Salahuddin also mentioned that the BNP has not yet reached a consensus on setting the minimum age for candidates at 21.

He pointed out that the BNP disagrees with the notion that the head of government and the head of the party must be the same person.

The party believes this decision should remain optional and that political parties should have the liberty to choose, as it reflects a more democratic practice.

Salahuddin Ahmed said: “Who becomes the leader of the house should be decided by political parties.”

He added that the party also has disagreements with the commission on this point.

While the BNP agrees on the number of members in both the upper and lower houses, discussions are still ongoing regarding the process by which they will be elected.

He added that the BNP supports enacting new laws to ensure checks and balances on presidential powers.

The party opposes the National Coordination Council (NCC) proposal, arguing that it would make it difficult for the prime minister to run the government, he said.

The BNP maintains that elections cannot be free and fair without a caretaker government, the senior leader said.

Citing the "Doctrine of Necessity," the party believes that a caretaker government is essential until a proper electoral environment is established in the country, Salahuddin said.