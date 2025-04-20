Monday, April 21, 2025

CPB, BaSaD leaders hold meeting with BNP leaders in Banani

BNP media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan described it as the parties’ first unofficial discussion

Party Logo. Photo: Collected
Update : 20 Apr 2025, 05:12 PM

Senior leaders of the BNP, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) and Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BaSaD) convened a closed-door meeting at a hotel in Banani, Dhaka, on Sunday afternoon.

According to Shayrul Kabir Khan, a member of BNP's media cell, this was the first "informal meeting" attended by former CPB president Mujahidul Islam Selim, General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince, BaSaD General Secretary Bazlur Rashid Firoz and central leader Razequzzaman Ratan, among others.

Representing the BNP were liaison committee chief Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Standing Committee Member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku and Vice Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu.

Sources confirmed that, due to the private nature of the meeting, no photographs were permitted.

Leftist leaders had earlier informed Bangla Tribune that the gathering was being held in the format of a discussion over tea with BNP leaders.

Senior BNP officials said the discussion is part of the party’s broader initiative to forge a national political consensus among all parties, including left-leaning and progressive groups, in an effort to ensure that the next national parliamentary elections are held within the stipulated December timeline.

