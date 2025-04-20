BNP's Farroque demands election roadmap, regardless of polls timing

Zainul Abedin Farroque, adviser to the BNP Chairperson, has said that regardless of whether the election is held in February, July or any other month, a roadmap must be provided.

“Once a roadmap is announced, there will be no further debate over the election,” he said on Sunday while addressing a discussion organised by the Bangladesh Muslim Nikah Registrar Association at the National Press Club, where he attended as the chief guest.

He added that Tarique Rahman has also expressed willingness to engage in dialogue, provided that a clear roadmap is presented beforehand.

Farroque further said that party Chairperson Khaleda Zia is in good health, as is Tarique Rahman, and that members of the BNP’s affiliated organisations are regrouping with renewed strength.

“We have the capacity to resist those who seek to delay the election under various pretexts. However, we do not wish to create an uncomfortable environment by targeting Dr Yunus, thereby giving fascism further space to grow,” he said.

He warned that there are still influential figures attempting to destabilise the government and emphasised that they should not be further empowered.