JCD blames Anti-Discrimination Student Movement for killing activist at Primeasia University

Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), the student wing of the BNP, on Sunday alleged that some "terrorists" belonging to the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement were involved in the killing of one of its activists at Primeasia University on Saturday.

“Our initial investigation has revealed that several leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement were directly involved in the murder. CCTV footage clearly identifies the individuals who fatally stabbed Parvez,” said JCD President Rakibul Islam Rakib.

Speaking at a press conference at the BNP’s Naya Paltan central office, he said Jahidul Islam Parvez, a student of the textile engineering department at Primeasia University, was an active JCD member who had played an outstanding role during the July uprising.

The JCD president categorically said that a group, including Primeasia University student Mehraj Islam, along with Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Banani Thana Committee Joint Convenor Shobhan Niaz Tushar, its member Secretary Hridoy Miyaji, its Primeasia unit leaders Abujafar Gifari and Mahadi Hasan, and several outsiders, hacked Jahidul Islam Parvez to death following a brawl over a trivial matter at around 4pm on Saturday.

Rakib said they believe the attack and murder of Parvez in broad daylight on a university campus was premeditated.

He said the university proctor had intervened and resolved the matter when some students were locked in an altercation with Parvez over a minor issue.

“Even after the incident was resolved, there can be no justification for stabbing a student to death in broad daylight on a university campus—unless it was premeditated and part of a conspiracy,” Rakib said.

He strongly condemned and protested the killing, demanding that the government immediately arrest those involved.

“We demand the immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of the masterminds, planners, instigators, and perpetrators of this brutal killing,” the JCD president said.

Rakib alleged that, in an attempt to disrupt the activities of Chhatra Dal, certain individuals operating under the banner of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement have instilled fear and established dominance across various educational institutions, including private universities.

“They are replicating Chhatra League-style terrorism by intimidating Chhatra Dal activists across various campuses. Not only within university campuses, but even beyond, Chhatra Dal leaders and activists are being obstructed from carrying out their activities—which is an outright violation of democracy and freedom of expression,” he said.

The JCD president also accused the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement of reviving old fascism under a new name on the campuses of educational institutions.

He condemned the abusive post made on the verified Facebook page of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement regarding the murder of Parvez.

“They could have called for a fair investigation into the incident. But instead, by resorting to abusive language and siding with the accused even before the investigation is complete, they have clearly shown their intent to cover up the crime,” Rakib said.

He said the inclusion of former Chhatra League terrorists in every committee of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement suggests they have taken on the task of rehabilitating former Chhatra League members.

“We call upon them to practice principled and constructive student politics without resorting to conspiratorial agendas,” the JCD president said.

He also strongly urged the interim government to ensure the safety of students in all educational institutions.

“I urge them to uphold equality and fairness, rather than engaging in unilateral and biased attitudes on various issues,” he said.