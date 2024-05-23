Thursday, May 23, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

PM Hasina at 14-party alliance meeting: Arsonists not to be spared

  • PM urges all pro-liberation forces to be more well-organized
  • 'As long as the people are by their side she does not care about those threats'

 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaking at the Awami League-led 14-party alliance meeting held at her official residence Ganabhaban on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Photo: PID
Update : 23 May 2024, 09:27 PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday categorically said no one will be spared if found involved in arson attacks and burning people.

“Those who will resort to arson attacks and burning people must not be spared. Whatever they do, whichever big brother they convince, we will not spare them. It is clear. Our actions will continue against those who will cause damage to people,” she said.

The prime minister said this while delivering her introductory speech at the Awami League-led 14-party alliance meeting held at her official residence Ganabhaban.

She said that grenade attackers, ten trucks arms smugglers and corrupts are taking the advantage of digital Bangladesh and are threatening to oust the government everyday from abroad.

“There will be no welfare of the people of this country without the pro-liberation forces in the power,” she said.

 Sheikh Hasina said that as long as the people are by their side she does not care about those threats.

“Remain alert that the country must not stop its march towards advancement. I am sure that no one will be able to do that as people are our power,” she said.

She urged all pro-liberation forces to be more well organized to go to the people to imbue them with the spirit of the Liberation War.

Topics:

Awami LeaguePM Sheikh Hasina
Read More

PM Hasina says she rejected proposal for airbase

Fakhrul: People fed up with Awami League's cruel misrule

MP Anar murder: Kaliganj Awami League hoists black flag, calls for program

Arafat: Govt works to create atmosphere for professional journalism

Buddha Purnima on Wednesday

PM: Developed countries make commitments on climate change, but fail to implement

Latest News

Gold price sees drop

WBC Belt Fight comes to Bangladesh Saturday

Policy dialogue stresses need for active Parliamentarians’ caucus on disability in SMART Bangladesh

PM Hasina says she rejected proposal for airbase

Raisi buried after dying in helicopter crash

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x