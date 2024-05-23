PM Hasina at 14-party alliance meeting: Arsonists not to be spared

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday categorically said no one will be spared if found involved in arson attacks and burning people.

“Those who will resort to arson attacks and burning people must not be spared. Whatever they do, whichever big brother they convince, we will not spare them. It is clear. Our actions will continue against those who will cause damage to people,” she said.

The prime minister said this while delivering her introductory speech at the Awami League-led 14-party alliance meeting held at her official residence Ganabhaban.

She said that grenade attackers, ten trucks arms smugglers and corrupts are taking the advantage of digital Bangladesh and are threatening to oust the government everyday from abroad.

“There will be no welfare of the people of this country without the pro-liberation forces in the power,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said that as long as the people are by their side she does not care about those threats.

“Remain alert that the country must not stop its march towards advancement. I am sure that no one will be able to do that as people are our power,” she said.

She urged all pro-liberation forces to be more well organized to go to the people to imbue them with the spirit of the Liberation War.