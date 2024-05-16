Quader: Sheikh Hasina changed Bangladesh's fate

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said party chief Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has changed the fate of Bangladesh while the previous governments changed their own fortunes only.

“Sheikh Hasina’s honesty has been praised globally,” Quader, who is also the road transport and bridges minister, told a food distribution ceremony at Rahmat-E-Alam Islam Mission Orphanage in the capital’s Tejgaon on Thursday marking the homecoming day of Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Awami League’s relief and social welfare sub-committee organized the program.

Quader said Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina is the most courageous and honest politician in the last 43 years.

Under her dynamic leadership, Bangladesh achieved remarkable progress in the last 15 years, he said, adding the current Bangladesh has no similarity with what it was 15 years ago.

The Awami League general secretary said Sheikh Hasina’s homecoming was the return of democracy to Bangladesh and the spirit and values of the Liberation War.

As Sheikh Hasina returned home, democracy was freed from confinement, he added.

He said the nation saw the trial of war criminals and the killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as Sheikh Hasina returned home.

The country also witnessed massive development, including the construction of the Padma Bridge and metro rail, he said.

Quader said every corner of the country, including hill tract areas and plain land, saw development.

Those who deny these see darkness even amid the daylight, he said.

“Sheikh Hasina changed the fortune of the people of this country,” Quader said.

About BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s comment that the US remains in its previous stance on Bangladesh, the minister questioned how Mirza Fakhrul knows that.

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu’s remarks are clear, Quader said, adding that now Mirza Fakhrul’s remarks are worthless after the remarks of Lu.