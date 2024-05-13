Quader: Anyone's patronization cannot stimulate BNP now

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Monday said anyone's patronization cannot make BNP active now.

"There is no reason to think that BNP will again create unrest at the patronization of the United States," he told a press conference at the Awami League President Sheikh Hasina's Dhanmondi political office here.

Quader said Israel doesn't pay any heed to US President's remarks. So, why the Awami League government which is elected by the people's vote will fear them, he questioned.

Quader said US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu is coming to Bangladesh to take ahead the bilateral relations.

"We will witness the implementation of the remarks which was made by US President Joe Biden in a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said.

Replying to a question about BNP's meeting with its allies, the Awami League general secretary said if BNP wants to go ahead politically, Awami League will face them politically.

If BNP leaders and workers take to street to carry out arson attack, they will be given a befitting reply, he said.

About BNP leaders' claim that Awami League's made massive offences and the party leaders will not get any path to flee, Quader said there is no record of fleeing in the history of the party.

In 2007, Tarique Rahman, now acting chairman of BNP, fled away the country giving a written bond (Muchleka) that he won't do politics anymore, he said.

"Why we will flee? The people are the source of strength of us. If BNP again carries out terrorist acts in the name of movement, they (BNP) will have to flee," he said.

He said BNP made a big mistake by not taking part in the polls and they will have to suffer for that mistake.

About taking part in the upazila elections by relatives of Awami League MPs and ministers, Quader said if anyone violates party's directives, organizational actions must be taken against him or her.

Awami League Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, Mirza Azam, SM Kamal Hossain and Afjal Hossain, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Publicity and Publications Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan were present in the press conference, among others.