Quader: BNP considers democratic rules, regulations as pitfall

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said BNP considers democratic rules, relegations and elections as pitfall as the party doesn't believe in democracy.

"As BNP considers democratic matters as a trap, it is making ill efforts to present the upcoming upazila parishad elections as a hollow thing," he said in a statement.

Quader said BNP's only target is to seize state power through conspiracy and destroy democratic continuity and political stability.

That's why the party is making falsehood and spreading propaganda and rumors constantly to mislead the people, he said.

"The people know BNP very well. They have no interest in BNP's so-called movement and the party leaders' loud call," he said.

About BNP leaders' allegation that efforts are on to erase the name of Ziaur Rahman from history, Quader said BNP is trying to present an ill-famed person, who seized power down the barrel of a gun, as a mass-leader but the people never accept such evil efforts of the party.

So, there is no question of erasing the name of Ziaur Rahman from the history, he said.

In the history, Ziaur Rahman will remain as a killer of democracy and a dictator who seized state power, he said.

"Awami League never believes in distortion of history. Rather Ziaur Rahman made evil attempts to erase the name of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman after seizing state power," he said.

During the BNP tenure, state-sponsored distorted and false history was spread, he said.

Even, the record of the historic March 7 speech was not allowed to be played, he said.