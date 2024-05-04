Saturday, May 04, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Quader: BNP considers democratic rules, regulations as pitfall

  • BNP's only target is to seize state power through conspiracy, says Quader
  • 'That's why the party is making falsehood and spreading propaganda and rumors constantly to mislead the people'
File image of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader at an event. Photo: Collected
Update : 04 May 2024, 09:36 PM

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said BNP considers democratic rules, relegations and elections as pitfall as the party doesn't believe in democracy.

"As BNP considers democratic matters as a trap, it is making ill efforts to present the upcoming upazila parishad elections as a hollow thing," he said in a statement.

Quader said BNP's only target is to seize state power through conspiracy and destroy democratic continuity and political stability.

That's why the party is making falsehood and spreading propaganda and rumors constantly to mislead the people, he said.

"The people know BNP very well. They have no interest in BNP's so-called movement and the party leaders' loud call," he said.

About BNP leaders' allegation that efforts are on to erase the name of Ziaur Rahman from history, Quader said BNP is trying to present an ill-famed person, who seized power down the barrel of a gun, as a mass-leader but the people never accept such evil efforts of the party.

So, there is no question of erasing the name of Ziaur Rahman from the history, he said.

In the history, Ziaur Rahman will remain as a killer of democracy and a dictator who seized state power, he said.

"Awami League never believes in distortion of history. Rather Ziaur Rahman made evil attempts to erase the name of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman after seizing state power," he said.

During the BNP tenure, state-sponsored distorted and false history was spread, he said.

Even, the record of the historic March 7 speech was not allowed to be played, he said.

 

Topics:

BNPObaidul QuaderAwami League (AL)
Read More

Mirza Abbas: UP polls a government trap

BNP expels 61 more leaders for contesting UP polls

Rizvi describes BNP leaders participating in UP polls as astray, misguided

Quader: BNP itself falls under pressure while putting stress on govt

BNP now distributes leaflets to boycott Upazila Parishad polls

Khaleda returns home from hospital

Latest News

Now gold price hikes after reduction for eight times in a row

Gazipur train collision: Rail communication restored after 32hrs

GM Quader: Rail fare hike illogical, inhumane

How far has the Sundarban fire spread?

2 ninth-graders drown in Dhaka’s Diabari Lake

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x