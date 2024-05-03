Saturday, May 04, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Quader: BNP itself falls under pressure while putting stress on govt

  • 'BNP leaders now become tired and their workers are also in frustration'
  • Quader calls for a greater unity of the pro-liberation forces to face the conspiracy
Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected
Update : 03 May 2024, 06:01 PM

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said BNP now itself remains in pressure as they wanted to mount stress on the government through hatching various conspiracies.

"Those who wanted to keep us under pressure are now remaining in pressure as the Arab spring has also gone beyond the Atlantic," he said.

Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said this while addressing a press briefing held at the Awami League President Sheikh Hasina's political office in Dhanmondi here.

The ruling party leader, however, called for a greater unity of the pro-liberation forces to face the conspiracy.

BNP had created a panic across the country in the name of a movement with a target to thwart elections and that's why they have lost people's support, Quader said, adding: "BNP leaders now become tired and their workers are also in frustration."

"BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is now suffering imprisonment in the cases filed by the caretaker government," he said, adding that Khaleda is now in her residence due to the generosity of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Even the activists of BNP failed to hold demonstrations demanding the release of Begum Khaleda Zia as the ruling Awami League did not file any cases against her.

The Awami League general secretary also said that the 75th founding anniversary of the Awami League will be observed in a festive mood.

In addition to this, he said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's homecoming day on May 17 will also be observed through implementing elaborate programs across the country.

The press conference was also attended, among others, by Awami League Organizing Secretaries BM Mozammel Huq and SM Kamal Hossen and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan.

Topics:

Awami LeagueObaidul Quader
Read More

Awami League Parliamentary Nomination Board to meet Saturday

Quader: Awami League’s main goal is to work for welfare of toiling people

Quader: BNP itself responsible for breaking party

BJP invites Awami League to observe national polls situation in India

Awami League leader gunned down in Natore

Awami League closely monitoring upazila polls

Latest News

Poultry industry threatened by heatwave, production drop to affect consumers

Better connectivity and safety at Beribadh: ULAB appeals to DNCC mayor

Thriving coir industry at Sutiakathi

Tanzid leads Bangladesh to victory against Zimbabwe in 1st T20

Trees felled to widen 20km road in Bogra

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x