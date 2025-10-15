Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
‘Tin Goyenda’ author Rakib Hasan passes away

Beyond detective stories, he also authored several classic and young adult series, with his total body of work exceeding 500 books

Photo: Collected
Update : 15 Oct 2025, 07:21 PM

Author Rakib Hasan, who thrilled generations of Bangladeshi teens since the 1990s with his iconic "Tin Goyenda" detective series, has passed away at the age of 75.

He died on Wednesday at Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in Dhanmondi.

Dr Muhib Ullah Khandaker, coordinator at Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital, told the media that Rakib Hasan came in for dialysis in the afternoon. Before the procedure began, he lost consciousness while waiting. "Doctors tried to revive him, but he could not be saved.”

Though "Tin Goyenda" originated as a Bengali adaptation of Robert Arthur’s "The Three Investigators," Hasan’s writing gave the series a unique local flavor that captivated readers across generations.

Since Sheba Prokashoni launched the series in 1985, over 450 books have been published — more than 150 of them written by Rakib Hasan himself.

Beyond detective stories, he also authored several classic and young adult series, with his total body of work exceeding 500 books.

Many of his works were published in paperback format under pseudonyms, making books affordable and accessible to young readers and shaping Bangladesh’s reading culture for decades.

In a Facebook post, Sheba Prokashoni adviser Masuma Maymurr confirmed his passing, writing: “With deep sorrow, we inform the readers of Tin Goyenda and Sheba Prokashoni that Rakib Hasan has passed away.”

Born on December 12, 1950, in Comilla, Rakib Hasan spent his childhood in Feni due to his father’s job. He completed his BSc from Adamjee Cantonment College.

After completing his studies, he tried various jobs before choosing writing as his profession. He also served as assistant editor of Rahasya Patrika, a magazine published by Sheba Prokashoni.

His first book, published under a pseudonym, came out in 1977. His first book under his real name was a Bangla translation of Bram Stoker’s "Dracula."

However, it was the "Tin Goyenda" series that made him a household name. The adventures of its three young detectives — Kishore, Robin, and Musa — became a defining part of the childhood and adolescence of generations of readers.

Topics:

Obituary
