Fakhrul off to Thailand for treatment

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir left Dhaka for Bangkok, Thailand, on Wednesday for follow-up eye treatment.

Fakhrul, accompanied by his wife Rahat Ara Begum, left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Bangkok at 11:15am on a Thai Airways flight, BNP’s media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan told UNB.

He said the BNP leader will receive follow-up treatment at Rutnin Eye Hospital in Bangkok, where he had a successful surgery on his left eye for a retina problem on May 14.

Sayrul said Fakhrul is expected to return home on Tuesday.

Earlier, on May 13, the BNP Secretary General went to Bangkok for emergency surgery on the retina of his left eye.