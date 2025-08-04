Ex-army chief Harun-ar-Rashid found dead in Chittagong

Former chief of army staff Lt Gen MA Harun-ar-Rashid, 75, has been found dead in a room at Chittagong Club.

His body was discovered on Monday around noon.

Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP) Deputy Commissioner (South) Md Alamgir Hossain said the former army chief arrived in Chittagong from Dhaka on Sunday afternoon.

Police, quoting family members, said Harun-Ar-Rashid travelled to Chittagong to attend a court hearing and stayed at a guest house.

He checked into a VIP room at the Chittagong Club around 4pm.

About an hour later, he left the club and returned around 10:45pm.

Rafiqul Amin, managing director of Destiny-2000 Limited, said: “He (Lt Gen Harun) was scheduled to appear before a Chittagong court on Monday in connection with a case. That is why we came to Chittagong. As he did not appear in court at the scheduled time and did not respond to phone calls, club officials went to his room and found him dead.”

Later his body was sent to the Combined Military Hospital Chittagong.

Police and family members suspect he died from a brain haemorrhage.

Harun-ar-Rashid’s ancestral home is in Hathazari upazila of Chittagong, but he resided in Dhaka.

He served as the chief of Bangladesh Army from 2000 to June 16, 2002.

He is survived by wife, one son and one daughter.