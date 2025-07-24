Thursday, July 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Clash over land dispute leaves 3 dead in Kurigram

Additional police have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order

Map of Kurigram. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 24 Jul 2025, 05:02 PM

Three people were killed and 15 others injured in a clash between two groups of villagers over the ownership of a piece of land at Chundur Char in Rowmari upazila of Kurigram district.

The deceased were identified as Nurul Amin, son of Anwar Hossain, Bulu Mia son of Golam Shahid and Fulbabu of the upazila.

Quoting local people, Lutfur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Roumari Police Station, said Shahjahan Mia and Raju Mia of the area had been at loggerheads over the ownership of a piece of land.

Multiple cases were filed over the issue.

On Thursday morning, a heated argument began between the supporters of both groups when the supporters of Shahjahan went to the disputed land for irrigation purposes.

At one stage, both groups attacked each other, leaving three people dead on the spot and 15 others injured.

The injured were taken to Rowmari Upazila Health Complex.

Additional police have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Topics:

KurigramLand dispute
Read More

Nahid Islam: Though the fascist government has fallen, the fascist system remains

Scorching heat disrupts life in Kurigram

Kurigram’s char children: Dreaming through dust, erosion and everyday struggle

BSF’s push-in attempt foiled by BGB, locals along Kurigram border

29 pushed-in along Moulvibazar border

Kurigram riverbanks people struggle with worsening river erosion

Latest News

Man caught running fake embassy near Delhi

Milestone tragedy: DNA test confirms identity of five victims

A look at Lucy: Spiritual dimensions of mind

‘Bangladesh has a lot of untapped talent to offer the world’

Thailand and Cambodia’s deadly border dispute: What we know

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x