Clash over land dispute leaves 3 dead in Kurigram

Three people were killed and 15 others injured in a clash between two groups of villagers over the ownership of a piece of land at Chundur Char in Rowmari upazila of Kurigram district.

The deceased were identified as Nurul Amin, son of Anwar Hossain, Bulu Mia son of Golam Shahid and Fulbabu of the upazila.

Quoting local people, Lutfur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Roumari Police Station, said Shahjahan Mia and Raju Mia of the area had been at loggerheads over the ownership of a piece of land.

Multiple cases were filed over the issue.

On Thursday morning, a heated argument began between the supporters of both groups when the supporters of Shahjahan went to the disputed land for irrigation purposes.

At one stage, both groups attacked each other, leaving three people dead on the spot and 15 others injured.

The injured were taken to Rowmari Upazila Health Complex.

Additional police have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.