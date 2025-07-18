Ex-MP Abdul Mannan Talukder passes away

Abdul Mannan Talukder, former member of parliament for Sirajganj-3 (Raigonj-Tarash) and a member of the BNP chairperson’s advisory council, has passed away at the age of 89.

He breathed his last at 11am on Friday, at his residence in Dhanmondi 27, Dhaka, confirmed Rezaul Karim Khan, assistant publicity secretary of Sirajganj BNP.

Talukder is survived by his wife, three sons, three daughters, and many admirers.

Details of the funeral prayers will be announced later, Rezaul said.

Following his death, BNP Standing Committee Member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, Sirajganj BNP President Rumana Mahmud, and General Secretary Saidur Rahman Bacchu expressed deep sorrow and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

Born on March 2, 1936 in Dhubil union of Raigonj, Abdul Mannan Talukder was the fifth son of Fazlar Rahman Talukder, a descendant of Munshi Abdur Rahman Talukder, founder of the Katar Mahal estate during British rule.

He passed his matriculation in 1954 and later enrolled at Sirajganj Government College, where he entered student politics and was elected social welfare secretary of the college student council.

Alongside his studies, he established a business named Sonali Aash, which he ran with repute from 1966 to 1990.

He was also recognized as a successful first-class government contractor.

In 1991, Talukder was elected to parliament from Sirajganj-3 with a large majority.

He was subsequently re-elected in the sixth (February 1996), seventh (June 1996), and eighth (2001) parliamentary elections, serving four consecutive terms.

He also contested the 2008 and 2018 general elections but was unsuccessful.