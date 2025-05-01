Former IGP Modabbir Hossain Choudhury passes away

Former inspector general of police (IGP) Md Modabbir Hossain Choudhury passed away at the age of 78 early Thursday at his residence in the capital.

According to a media release issued by the Police Headquarters, his funeral prayer (namaj-e-janaza) was held at the SI Shiru Mia Auditorium of Rajarbagh Police Lines.

Inspector general of police (IGP), senior police officials, members of the force, and family members attended the janaza.

The IGP paid tribute by placing a floral wreath on the late officer’s coffin.

Leaders of the Bangladesh Police Service Association and the Bangladesh Retired Police Officers Welfare Association also paid their respects with floral tributes.

Md Modabbir Hossain Choudhury served in various key positions during his distinguished career, including DIG of Rajshahi Range and Police Commissioner of Sylhet.

He was appointed IGP in 2002 and later retired as a secretary in 2005.

He was born in Shibpasha village under Ajmiriganj police station in Habiganj district.