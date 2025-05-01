Friday, May 02, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Former IGP Modabbir Hossain Choudhury passes away

The IGP paid tribute by placing a floral wreath on the late officer’s coffin

File image of former IGP Modabbir Hossain Choudhury. Photo: Collected
Update : 01 May 2025, 10:23 PM

Former inspector general of police (IGP) Md Modabbir Hossain Choudhury passed away at the age of 78 early Thursday at his residence in the capital.

According to a media release issued by the Police Headquarters, his funeral prayer (namaj-e-janaza) was held at the SI Shiru Mia Auditorium of Rajarbagh Police Lines.

Inspector general of police (IGP), senior police officials, members of the force, and family members attended the janaza.

The IGP paid tribute by placing a floral wreath on the late officer’s coffin.

Leaders of the Bangladesh Police Service Association and the Bangladesh Retired Police Officers Welfare Association also paid their respects with floral tributes.

Md Modabbir Hossain Choudhury served in various key positions during his distinguished career, including DIG of Rajshahi Range and Police Commissioner of Sylhet.

He was appointed IGP in 2002 and later retired as a secretary in 2005.

He was born in Shibpasha village under Ajmiriganj police station in Habiganj district.

Topics:

PoliceObituaryInspector General of Police (IGP)
Read More

Salman, Anisul, ex-IGP Abdullah remanded again

IGP urges everyone to refrain from making unjust demands

Poet Daud Haider passes away

Home adviser warns police of action over failure to control AL rallies

2 ASIs closed for negligence of duty

Red notice sought via Interpol for Quader, Hasan, and 8 others

Latest News

Why leaving Bangladesh feels like the only option for youths

14 actors, including Riaz, Chanchal, Mamunur Rashid, named in attempted murder case

Madrid Open holder Swiatek thrashed by Gauff in semis

Tarique warns on corridor issue: National interest must come first

University student dies in lightning strike in Uttara, 4 injured

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x