Founder Chairman of Bay Group Shamsur Rahman dies

Shamsur Rahman, a leading business personality in Bangladesh having more than 40 years of practical experience in leather and footwear sector, passed away at a hospital in Singapore Monday night.

He is survived by his wife, three sons and two daughters.

Shamsur was born on April 1, 1942 in Gosairhat upazila of Shariatpur district. He was the founder and chairman of Bay Group.

Shamsur was a hardworking and charismatic individual who started his career in the Bangladesh Civil Service in 1973.

After voluntary retirement from the Civil Service, he started his venture with Bay Tanneries Ltd. in 1977. Since then his relentless efforts grew the Group to what we see today. He was the former Vice President of the Bangladesh Chamber of Industries and advisor of Bangladesh Finished Leather, Leather Goods & Footwear Exporters Association. He was 16 times winner of the National Export Trophy in the Leather Sector.

He is a munificent and has enormous contributions to the socio-economic sectors of Bangladesh including schools, Madrashas, Colleges, Hospitals, Orphanages, Charitable organizations and some of his initiatives to rural and less developed areas.

He was the founder of Govt Shamsur Rahman College, Gosairhat, Shariatpur. Al-haj Safura Begum womens' College, Samantasar High School, Khalilur Rahman Fazil Madrasha (Degree), Al-haj Safura Begum Shishu Sadan(Orphanage), Gosairhat, Shariatpur. Gausia Fazil Madrasha(Degree), Babar Road, Mohammadpur, Dhaka, Trustee of Formosa Foundation Trust.

His first namaz-e-janaza will be held at Leather College Ground in Hazaribagh of Dhaka after Zohr prayer on Wednesday while second janaza at Gulshan Azad Mosque at Gulshan after Magrib prayer. Besides, his third namaz-e-janaza will be held at Govt Shamsur Rahman University College at Shariatpur after Zohr prayer and the fourth one at Mia Bari in Gosairhat on after Asr prayer on Thursday.