IUBAT founder Prof M Alimullah Miyan's 7th death anniversary held

Thursday marks the solemn occasion of the seventh death anniversary of Professor Dr M Alimullah Miyan, the renowned pioneer of non-governmental education in Bangladesh and the founding vice-chancellor of the International University of Business, Agriculture, and Technology (IUBAT).

Born on February 15, 1942, in Kailine village under Chandina upazilla in Comilla district, Prof Dr M Alimullah Miyan embarked on an illustrious academic journey that left an indelible mark on the educational landscape of Bangladesh.

After completing his B.Com (Hons) and M.Com from Dhaka University, he pursued further studies abroad, obtaining an MBA from Indiana University, US, in 1968, and a PhD from Manchester Business School, UK, in 1976.

With a vision to revolutionize education in Bangladesh, Prof Dr M Alimullah Miyan founded IUBAT as the country’s first non-government university in January 1991.

His dedication to educational excellence and innovative leadership laid the foundation for a new era of higher education in the nation.

Throughout his career, Prof Dr M Alimullah Miyan served in various academic capacities, including as director and professor at the Institute of Business Administration, Dhaka University, and as the founding chairman of the Centre for Population Management and Research (CPMR).

His commitment to education extended beyond borders, as he travelled to approximately 40 countries, imparting knowledge and fostering collaborations to uplift his beloved motherland.

In the 1980s, Prof Dr M Alimullah Miyan spearheaded the initiative to establish private universities in Bangladesh, paving the way for a diverse and dynamic educational landscape.

His visionary leadership and tireless efforts culminated in the formulation of the Working Paper on the Establishment of Private Universities in 1989, setting the stage for transformative change in the country’s educational sector.

To commemorate the seventh death anniversary of this visionary leader, a series of events will be held, including open discussions, commemorative gatherings, doa mahfils, and online webinars, reflecting on Prof Dr M Alimullah Miyan’s life, contributions, and enduring legacy.