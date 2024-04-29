Liakat Hossain’s vision: A renewed path for growth and inclusion at BASIS

Liakat Hossain, CEO of Babylon Resources Ltd, is a candidate in the executive council election of the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) on May 8.

As a member of the “Team Smart” platform, he aims to democratize and restore the reputation of BASIS as the country’s leading tech association.

His goal is to advance the tech industry by implementing member-friendly policies and fostering a business-friendly ecosystem for all categories of members, under the experienced leadership of Mostafizur Rahaman Sohel.

Liakat Hossain has been a dedicated and selfless worker in the nation’s technology sector for many years.

Beginning his professional journey in various organizations as an Oracle database administrator and consultant, he became an iconic figure in Oracle database administration and education in Bangladesh.

Having devoted over 5000 hours to Oracle training, he also serves as an Oracle University faculty.

He graduated in Business Computing and Information Systems and holds 20 vendor certifications from Oracle, Microsoft, and Red Hat. Additionally, Liakat has completed numerous leadership and technology-related short courses at renowned local and international institutions.

Liakat Hossain has served as a member of several prestigious committees, including the President’s Advisory Standing Committee, the HR Standard Committee, and the Startup Standing Committee at BASIS.

Additionally, he held the position of Secretary-General at the Amrai Digital Bangladesh Foundation, and he currently serves as a member of the IT Subcommittee for the National Election of the Bangladesh Awami League.

Liakat and his friends created an online platform called “BASIS Members Voice,” allowing BASIS members to express their claims, demands, and concerns. The platform gained significant popularity, with Liakat emphasizing the importance of every member’s voice being heard.

Liakat Hossain’s strong advocacy for members, professional expertise, and administrative skills have been widely praised within the BASIS community.

He currently leads four tech companies, specializing in enterprise solutions development, SaaS, frontier technology, and skill development.

Team Smart members are: Mostafizur Rahaman Sohel, Liakat Hossain, Niaz Morshed Elite, Rafiq Ullah, Muhammad Risalat Siddique, Mir Shahrukh Islam. Monjurul AL Mamun, Syeda Nawshad Jahan Promee, Arman Ahmed Khan, Lutfi Haider Chowdhury, A H M Hasinul quddus(Rusho).