State Minister: Bangladesh losing foreign currency due to illegal activities

Waseqa Ayesha Khan, state minister for finance, has said that the country is losing a lot of foreign currency and the economy is suffering due to increasing money laundering, online gambling, hundi, etc.

She made the remark at a Parliament session on behalf of the finance minister while responding to a written question from Awami League lawmaker M Abdul Latif on Thursday afternoon.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury presided over the session.

“Transactions through Mobile Financial Services (MFS) and digital payment services have increased significantly due to the country’s massive expansion of financial inclusion. Taking advantage of these technological developments, some unprincipled gangs have indulged in criminal activities such as online gambling, betting, gaming, forex, cryptocurrency trading and hundi. Besides, money laundering is also increasing. As a result, the country is losing a lot of foreign currency and the economy is suffering,” told the finance state minister.

She said: “The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) and other law enforcement agencies are working to prevent money laundering through online gambling, betting and hundi.”

The state minister mentioned that 48,586 individual MFS accounts have been suspended by the BFIU for suspected involvement in online gambling, betting and hundi so far.