Wednesday, May 08, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

State Minister: Over 16m Bangladeshis employed abroad in 48 years

  • Employment secured in 176 countries worldwide
  • His ministry lacks data on Bangladeshi citizens residing illegally abroad
File image of Shofiqur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Update : 08 May 2024, 09:24 PM

State Minister for Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury on Wednesday told the parliament that over the past 48 years, approximately 16.3 million Bangladeshis have secured employment in 176 countries worldwide.

He said this in response to a question from Awami League MP Shafiul Alam Chowdhury.

"From 1976 to March 2024, a total of 16,312,324 workers have gone for work in different countries," Shofiqur explained.

However, the state minister acknowledged that his ministry lacks data on the number of Bangladeshi citizens residing illegally abroad without proper documentation.

Addressing another query from independent MP Abdullah Nahid Nigar, Shofiqur attributed the recent revitalization of the foreign labor market to effective government measures following the coronavirus pandemic. He highlighted that in the fiscal year 2022-23 alone, the number of workers who went abroad was 11,26,000.

In a related discussion, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder responded to Awami League MP Morshed Alam from Noakhali-2 about the current food grain reserves. As of April 30, government warehouses held a total of 11,38,463 tons, comprising 7,86,000 tons of rice and 3,52,000 tons of wheat.

Topics:

Bangladeshi expatriatesBangladesh Parliament
Read More

PM Hasina: Conflict in Middle East may affect Bangladesh economy

2nd session of current parliament to continue May 9

Home Minister: Govt plans to build open jail in Cox's Bazar’s Ukhiya

Second session of 12th Parliament begins

TIB, ARTICLE 19 say proposed Data Protection Act undermines fundamental rights

Insurance payouts available only for deaths overseas

Latest News

IMF approves third installment of $1.15bn loan for Bangladesh

Nor’wester likely to hit 8 divisions, alert issued for 3 days

Fairuz’s suicide: Accused JnU teacher released on bail

Would Russia really attack Ukraine with nuclear weapons?

Indian foreign secretary arrives

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x