2nd session of current parliament to continue May 9

The 2nd session of the current parliament that began Thursday will continue till May 9.

The session will start at 5pm on each working day.

The decisions came at the maiden meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the current parliament held at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban in Dhaka.

Committee Chair and Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury presided over the meeting.

It also decided that the Speaker may extend or cut the working days of the current session.

Some 38 questions have been placed for the prime minister while 902 questions for the other ministers in this session.

A total of 56 call attention notices have been submitted.

Leader of the House and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Opposition Leader GM Quader, Abul Hasnat Abdullah, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Obaidul Quader, Rashed Khan Menon, Anisul Huq, Deputy Opposition Leader Anisul Islam Mahmud, Deputy Speaker M Shamshul Huq Tuku, Dr Dipu Moni, Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury and AKM Rezaul Karim Tansen attended it.