Khulna lawyers demand bar association polls on prescheduled date

  • Speakers at the event said an ad-hoc committee was formed for the Bar Association on August 5 last year, with its term expiring on December 31
  • However, the committee later extended its tenure until November 30 this year through a general meeting, allegedly without consulting the general members
Khulna lawyers form human chain on Tuesday demanding bar association polls on schedule. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 04 Nov 2025, 10:09 PM

Members of the Bangladesh Lawyers Council (backed by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami) and the Independent Lawyers Council here in Khulna district formed a human chain on Monday, demanding withdrawal of the suspension of the Khulna District Bar Association election and holding it according to the previously announced schedule.

The demonstration was held around 11:00am in front of the Khulna District Bar Association office.

Speakers at the event said an ad-hoc committee was formed for the Bar Association on August 5 last year, with its term expiring on December 31. However, the committee later extended its tenure until November 30 this year through a general meeting, allegedly without consulting the general members.

They claimed that despite accepting the earlier extension, the ad-hoc committee failed to hold elections within a year and instead announced what they described as a "token election schedule." When independent candidates attempted to collect nomination papers on October 30, they were reportedly denied access by the election commission.

According to the protesting lawyers, the ad-hoc committee convened another general meeting at 2:00pm on Sunday based on an application signed by 94 lawyers and extended its tenure again until March 31 next year, effectively postponing the election without seeking broader consent from members.

The speakers warned that if the suspension order is not withdrawn and the election held by 3:00pm on Wednesday, they would form a counter convening committee and announce a new election date. They also threatened to lock the association office in protest.

Among others, Independent Lawyers Council President Advocate Akhtar Jahan Ruku, lawyer Nihit Kanti Ghosh, Bangladesh Lawyers Council Central Vice-President Laskar Shah Alam and General Secretary Advocate Monirul Islam Panna addressed the human chain, among others.

Topics:

Human ChainKhulnaLawyers
