Forest officer injured in deer poachers’ attack in Sundarbans; 3 held

A forest officer was injured in an attack by deer poachers in the Sundarbans on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at Dimer Char in the Kochikhali Dublar Alorkol area.

The injured forest officer, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Rana Dev, was later taken to the temporary healthcare center at Dublar Char’s dry-fish processing area for treatment.

Following the incident, the Forest Department arrested three poachers — Rafi Hasan, 26, of Sugandhi village under Bagerhat Sadar Police Station, Shahid Mallik, 28, of Sonatunia village in Rampal upazila, and Alamin Akunji, 27, of Jhalbari village.

ACF Rana Dev said the three-day annual Ras Utshob of the Hindu community began Monday at Dublar Char’s Alorkol area. Taking advantage of the occasion, the poachers entered the forest disguised as pilgrims to hunt deer. Acting on a tip-off, a team of forest guards conducted a raid at Dimer Char around noon. While one poacher was initially detained, the others attacked the forest guards and managed to free their captured accomplice.

Dr Suhas Ranjan Halder, physician at the temporary healthcare centre, said that ACF Rana Dev sustained serious injuries. He was given primary treatment and advised to seek advanced medical care.

Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, divisional forest officer (DFO) of the Sundarbans East Division, Bagerhat, said three poachers involved in the attack have been arrested. The boat used for poaching has also been seized, and a search operation is ongoing to capture the remaining attackers.

He added that the Forest Department has taken a strict stance to prevent deer poaching during the Ras Utshob period, with law enforcement agencies remaining vigilant. Eighteen deer traps set by the poachers have been recovered from the forest.