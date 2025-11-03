Drug-addicted son kills father mid-prayer in Pabna

A 60-year-old man was hacked to death by his drug-addicted son while praying at their home in Puran Bhadurdangi village of Chartarapur union under Pabna Sadar upazila on Sunday night.

The victim, Nizam Pramanik, was a milk seller and resident of the area.

Police arrested his son, Mostafa Pramanik, 30, from the scene shortly after the incident.

During the arrest, Mostafa attacked the officers, injuring three sub-inspectors — Abu Bakar Siddique, Ziaur Rahman and Abu Raihan.

SI Ziaur Rahman was admitted to Sujanagar Upazila Health Complex, while the others received first aid.

According to police and local sources, Nizam returned home after selling milk at the market and began his Isha prayers after dinner.

While he was praying, Mostafa reportedly locked the door from inside and repeatedly struck him with a sharp knife, killing him instantly.

Family members broke into the room after hearing his screams and found Nizam lying in a pool of blood. Locals called police, who recovered the body and detained the accused.

Nizam’s other son, Mizanur Rahman, said Mostafa had long abused his family for drug money.

“He hacked my father to death while he was praying. He had tried to kill me before too. Whenever we refused to give him money, he would smash furniture or beat us. I want justice for my father’s murder,” he said.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pabna Sadar Police Station Abdus Salam confirmed the incident, saying: “We have detained the accused and deployed additional police in the area. Legal action will follow a full investigation.”