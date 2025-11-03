Tuesday, November 04, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Drug-addicted son kills father mid-prayer in Pabna

During the arrest, Mostafa attacked the officers, injuring three sub-inspectors

Photo: UNB
Update : 03 Nov 2025, 10:22 PM

A 60-year-old man was hacked to death by his drug-addicted son while praying at their home in Puran Bhadurdangi village of Chartarapur union under Pabna Sadar upazila on Sunday night.

The victim, Nizam Pramanik, was a milk seller and resident of the area.

Police arrested his son, Mostafa Pramanik, 30, from the scene shortly after the incident.

During the arrest, Mostafa attacked the officers, injuring three sub-inspectors — Abu Bakar Siddique, Ziaur Rahman and Abu Raihan.

SI Ziaur Rahman was admitted to Sujanagar Upazila Health Complex, while the others received first aid.

According to police and local sources, Nizam returned home after selling milk at the market and began his Isha prayers after dinner.

While he was praying, Mostafa reportedly locked the door from inside and repeatedly struck him with a sharp knife, killing him instantly.

Family members broke into the room after hearing his screams and found Nizam lying in a pool of blood. Locals called police, who recovered the body and detained the accused.

Nizam’s other son, Mizanur Rahman, said Mostafa had long abused his family for drug money.

“He hacked my father to death while he was praying. He had tried to kill me before too. Whenever we refused to give him money, he would smash furniture or beat us. I want justice for my father’s murder,” he said.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pabna Sadar Police Station Abdus Salam confirmed the incident, saying: “We have detained the accused and deployed additional police in the area. Legal action will follow a full investigation.”

Topics:

DeathPabnaDrugs Case
Read More

Police arrest man over wife’s murder in Tangail

Case filed over death of pedestrian by metro rail bearing pad

Abul Kalam’s death shatters family; wife, children left without support

2 school students among 3 killed in Pabna road accident

Father, son electrocuted in Gaibandha

Students vacate road at Farmgate, traffic restored

Latest News

Experts: Business environment won’t improve without elected govt

Primary teachers set for indefinite sit-in over grade, promotion issues

A city choking on its own neglect

Truck slams into bus in southern India, killing at least 20 people

ISPs fear 20% price hike under new BTRC policy

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x