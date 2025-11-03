Gunfight between two BNP factions leaves youth dead in Munshiganj

A 22-year-old youth was killed in a shootout between two rival BNP groups in Mollakandi Union of Munshiganj on Sunday night.

The deceased, Tuhin Dewan, was the son of Selim Dewan of Dakshin Beherkandi village in Mollakandi.

According to locals, the incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute over dominance at the Munshiganj Primary School grounds.

The opposing groups, led by Mollakandi Union BNP leader Ozir Ali and Awlad Group follower Liton Bepari, reportedly targeted Tuhin with a cocktail explosion and gunfire.

Tuhin was struck by bullets and fell to the ground. Relatives rushed him to Munshiganj General Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Tuhin was a follower of Mollakandi Union BNP President Wahid Mollah and BNP leader Atiq Mallick. Sources said the dispute between the groups was related to local political dominance. Multiple bullet wounds were found on Tuhin’s back and neck.

Following the murder, supporters of Wahid Mollah and Atiq Mallick have reportedly gathered in the area, creating tension throughout the village. Additional police forces have been deployed to prevent further violence and maintain order.

Munshiganj Additional Superintendent of Police Firoz Kabir said an operation is underway to apprehend the attackers and that police are actively monitoring the situation.