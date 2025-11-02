Dealers blamed for artificial fertilizer shortage in north

Farmers across five northern districts — Rangpur, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Gaibandha and Nilphamari — are facing mounting difficulties due to what they describe as an artificial crisis of non-urea fertilizers such as TSP, DAP and MOP.

Many have been forced to pay extra or delay cultivation, raising fears of reduced crop yields.

Although the Agriculture Department has dismissed the situation as artificial, farmers say fertilizers are simply unavailable through official dealers.

They allege that retailers are selling fertilizers at inflated prices, taking advantage of the high seasonal demand.

Officials insist that there is no genuine shortage, claiming that sufficient stock is available in the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) warehouses.

They blame a section of unscrupulous dealers for creating an artificial crisis to earn higher profits.

Farmers struggling to prepare land

With the potato and maize planting season approaching, many farmers have been unable to prepare their fields in time.

Abdar Hossain, a farmer from Karanpur village in Lalmonirhat, said: "When we go to dealers, they say fertiliser is out of stock. But retail shops have plenty—only they charge Tk8–10 more per kilogram.”

Abu Taleb, a farmer from Baura in Patgram upazila, echoed similar concerns: “Land cannot be prepared without non-urea fertilizer. Fertilizer is needed most now, and demand will rise further in November. If we do not get it on time, we will suffer a big loss.”

In Rangpur’s Gangachara, farmer Sujan Mia said they are unable to get fertilizer even after offering to pay extra. “We are at a loss as to how to cultivate maize in the pasture,” he said.

Another farmer, Joynal Abedin of Kaunia, expressed frustration, saying: "Fertilizer is not available from dealers, but retailers sell it at a higher price. In which country do we live? Nothing seems to be in order.”

BADC Lalmonirhat Warehouse Assistant Director Ekramul Haque said fertilizers are being sold through 144 authorised dealers in the district at government-fixed prices.

“The government sells TSP at Tk25 per kg, DAP at Tk19 and MOP at Tk18 to dealers, who may add a Tk2 profit per kg,” he explained.

Haque maintained that the warehouse holds sufficient stocks as per government allocation, though he acknowledged that the allocation is around 25% lower than total demand.

Similarly, the BADC additional director in Rangpur claimed there was no shortage in any district and blamed dishonest traders for creating panic in the market. “We are closely monitoring the market, and the problem will be resolved soon,” he added.

Sirajul Islam, additional director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Rangpur, agreed that the crisis was being fuelled by a few profiteering traders. “There is sufficient fertilizer stock in BADC warehouses. Some traders are creating an artificial shortage in the hope of higher profits. Mobile courts are being conducted against such unscrupulous traders,” he said.