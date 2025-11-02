54th National Cooperative Day celebrated in Gopalganj

The 54th National Cooperative Day was celebrated with the theme "Cooperatives will build the country through equality and equity" in Gopalganj town on Saturday.

The day’s events included a flag-hoisting ceremony, a colourful rally and a discussion meeting organised by the District Cooperative Department.

The day began with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kamruzzaman hoisting the national flag on the premises of the Sadar Upazila Parishad.

Later, a colourful rally was brought out from the same venue, parading through various roads before returning to the upazila compound.

A discussion meeting was then held at the upazila auditorium, presided over by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education and ICT) Iruli Biswas.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kamruzzaman attended the meeting as the chief guest, while Additional Superintendent of Police Md Shakhawat Hossain and District Cooperative Officer Jabinno Khanom also spoke at the event.

Speakers highlighted the significant role of cooperatives in building a self-reliant economy and advancing national development. They said the government is committed to strengthening cooperatives to make rural communities economically independent.

At the end of the program, awards were distributed among successful cooperative organizations in recognition of their contributions.