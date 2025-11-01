Saturday, November 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Tk 8 lakh stolen from Islamic Bank agent in Feni

Daganbhuiyan Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Wahid Parvez confirmed an investigation is underway

Map of Feni. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 01 Nov 2025, 12:08 AM

In Daganbhuiyan upazila of Feni, a group of criminals posing as Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) officers robbed two employees of the Islamic Bank’s Agent Banking branch of Tk8 lakh. The incident occurred on Thursday night near the old bus stand in Matu Bhuiyan.

According to the victims, Wasim Uddin and Mokbul Ahmad were returning from the Daganbhuiyan branch to their workplace in a CNG auto-rickshaw after collecting the cash. The assailants stopped them, beat them, blindfolded them, and took them in a private car towards Senbag in Noakhali. They were later abandoned by the roadside and rescued by locals.

Mahi Uddin, an agent of the bank, said the criminals also took an additional Tk16,500 from Mokbul Ahmad. Daganbhuiyan Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Wahid Parvez confirmed an investigation is underway, with efforts ongoing to arrest the perpetrators.

Topics:

Feni
Read More

Dhaka-Ctg highway blocked over attack on July warriors at Manik Mia

Six police injured in Feni as attackers seize weapons and free detainee

3 killed as bus loses control in Feni

River erosion threatens thousands across Feni’s three upazilas

Khaleda Zia named to Fulgazi BNP committee ahead of polls

2 killed in Feni road crash

Latest News

Sirajganj man stabbed, beaten to death by mob over alleged cattle theft

9-day divisional book fair begins in Rajshahi

Students in Khulna learn about climate change through school event

Liverpool feel pressure to end 'crisis', Man City test Bournemouth limits

Two-day long ‘Kathin Chibar Dan’ concludes in Rangamati

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x