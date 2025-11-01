Tk 8 lakh stolen from Islamic Bank agent in Feni

In Daganbhuiyan upazila of Feni, a group of criminals posing as Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) officers robbed two employees of the Islamic Bank’s Agent Banking branch of Tk8 lakh. The incident occurred on Thursday night near the old bus stand in Matu Bhuiyan.

According to the victims, Wasim Uddin and Mokbul Ahmad were returning from the Daganbhuiyan branch to their workplace in a CNG auto-rickshaw after collecting the cash. The assailants stopped them, beat them, blindfolded them, and took them in a private car towards Senbag in Noakhali. They were later abandoned by the roadside and rescued by locals.

Mahi Uddin, an agent of the bank, said the criminals also took an additional Tk16,500 from Mokbul Ahmad. Daganbhuiyan Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Wahid Parvez confirmed an investigation is underway, with efforts ongoing to arrest the perpetrators.