Students in Khulna learn about climate change through school event

Guests urged the government to include more climate change content in school curricula

Khulna students learn about climate change and disaster preparedness through a school program. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 01 Nov 2025, 12:00 AM

Rupsha High School in Khulna hosted a climate awareness program on Friday under the Zurich Climate Resilience Program to educate students about climate change and disaster preparedness through discussions, art, group activities, and a quiz.

The event was organized by development organization Uttaran, with support from Practical Action and funding from the Z Zurich Foundation. Head Teacher Md Mahbubur Rahman inaugurated the programme, while Khulna District Education Officer SM Saidur Rahman attended as the chief guest. Special guests included District Women Affairs Officer Suraiya Siddiqa and TESO Abdul Momin. Teachers, parents, and students praised the organizers for promoting climate awareness in schools.

Head Teacher Rahman said: "Climate awareness should begin at school. If teachers and students take responsibility, human-induced disasters can be reduced. Early awareness also helps minimize damage from natural calamities."

Seventh-grader Rimi Khatun said the competitions helped students become more environmentally conscious. Eighth-grader Lamia Akter Jui added that the event taught them ways to prevent man-made disasters and make the planet more livable.

Guests urged the government to include more climate change content in school curricula. The program was conducted by Jahid Hasan and Monirul Islam from the Zurich Climate Resilience Program.

