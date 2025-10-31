Saturday, November 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Press secretary: CA Yunus to decide on referendum issue

Election will be held before February 15, he assures 

File Image: Chief Advisers Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam. Photo: UNB
Update : 31 Oct 2025, 04:18 PM

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam has said the chief adviser will decide on the referendum issue, adding that the election will be held before February 15 regardless of the decision, and no force can delay it.

He made the comments on Friday after attending the closing and award ceremony of an event organised by the "July Konna Foundation" at Noakhali Science and Technology University.

Shafiqul Alam said various political parties are expressing their opinions, but the government does not see them as a threat. “The chief adviser will do whatever is best,” he added.

He also said the court will announce the date for Sheikh Hasina’s trial on November 13.

Highlighting women’s role in the 2024 July-August uprising, he said men and women stood shoulder to shoulder on the streets to topple the autocratic regime, and women are now actively represented in all sectors.

Read More

Sirajganj man stabbed, beaten to death by mob over alleged cattle theft

9-day divisional book fair begins in Rajshahi

Tk 8 lakh stolen from Islamic Bank agent in Feni

Students in Khulna learn about climate change through school event

Two-day long ‘Kathin Chibar Dan’ concludes in Rangamati

Locals frustrated over lack of drainage in Satkhira climate project

Latest News

Sirajganj man stabbed, beaten to death by mob over alleged cattle theft

9-day divisional book fair begins in Rajshahi

Tk 8 lakh stolen from Islamic Bank agent in Feni

Students in Khulna learn about climate change through school event

Liverpool feel pressure to end 'crisis', Man City test Bournemouth limits

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x