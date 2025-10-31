Press secretary: CA Yunus to decide on referendum issue

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam has said the chief adviser will decide on the referendum issue, adding that the election will be held before February 15 regardless of the decision, and no force can delay it.

He made the comments on Friday after attending the closing and award ceremony of an event organised by the "July Konna Foundation" at Noakhali Science and Technology University.

Shafiqul Alam said various political parties are expressing their opinions, but the government does not see them as a threat. “The chief adviser will do whatever is best,” he added.

He also said the court will announce the date for Sheikh Hasina’s trial on November 13.

Highlighting women’s role in the 2024 July-August uprising, he said men and women stood shoulder to shoulder on the streets to topple the autocratic regime, and women are now actively represented in all sectors.