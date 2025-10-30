Thursday, October 30, 2025

10 injured in scuffle over ‘Joy Bangla’ slogan at Chittagong Stadium area

The injured individuals, identified as members of the NCP, described themselves as 'freedom fighters of July'

10 injured in scuffle over ‘Joy Bangla’ slogan at Chittagong stadium. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 30 Oct 2025, 11:39 AM

Ten people were injured in a scuffle that broke out over the chanting of “Joy Bangla” slogans at the Chittagong cricket stadium area. 

Police have detained six individuals in connection with the incident.

The clash occurred around 9pm on Wednesday at the Bir Shreshtha Matiur Rahman Stadium in the city’s Sagorika area during the second T20 match between Bangladesh and the West Indies.

The injured individuals, identified as members of the National Citizen Committee (NCP), described themselves as “freedom fighters of July.”

According to police, three of the injured — Mehedi, 27, Sulaiman Swapan, 28, and Nurul Huda, 25 — are currently receiving treatment at Chittagong Medical College Hospital’s casualty ward.

The information was confirmed by Sohel Rana, assistant in-charge of the hospital’s police outpost.

Riduan Hridoy, coordinator of the media cell and member of the NCP Chittagong Metropolitan Coordination Committee, said the altercation began when members of a banned organization, Chhatra League, displayed placards bearing the name of “Awami fascist” Shakib Al Hasan and chanted “Joy Bangla” slogans during the match.

He claimed that when general spectators and others protested, Chhatra League activists launched an attack, leaving at least ten “freedom fighters of July” injured, three of whom were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Pahartali police station Officer-in-Charge Jashim Uddin said six people were detained over the altercation inside the stadium. Their identities are being verified, and the injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

