Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Bir Shrestha Hamidur’s 54th death anniv observed

To mark the death anniversary, floral wreaths were placed at the portrait of the Bir Shreshtha at Government Bir Shreshtha Hamidur Rahman College in Khalishpur under Maheshpur

Bir Shreshtha Hamidur Rahman
Update : 28 Oct 2025, 09:47 PM

The 54th death anniversary of Bir Shreshtha Hamidur Rahman was observed in Maheshpur upazila of Jhenaidah district yesterday with due respect.

To mark the death anniversary, floral wreaths were placed at the portrait of the Bir Shreshtha at Government Bir Shreshtha Hamidur Rahman College in Khalishpur under Maheshpur.

A discussion was also organized at the college auditorium with principal of the college Md. Rafi Uddin in the chair.

A doa mahfil was also held seeking blessings of the departed soul of Hamidur Rahman.

Hamidur Rahman, while serving in the then East Bengal Regiment in 1971, joined the Liberation War. He embraced martyrdom while fighting the Pakistani occupation forces at Dhali frontier in Srimangal area of Moulvibazar district on October 28, 1971.

Hamidur Rahman was born in 1954 at Khordakhalishpur village (now Hamidnagar). Hamidur Rahman Smriti Jadughar and Pathagarh were established at the village in 2007.

Topics:

jhenaidahdeath anniversary
Read More

2nd death anniversary of Kazi Shahid Ahmed: A legend who lives on…

Attorney general: Highest measures taken over Gazipur journo killing

GOP's Rashed Khan demands probe into Asif Mahmud

Six killed due to lightning strikes in two districts

Indian trafficker held in Jhenaidah, three rescued

Bangladeshi national shot dead by BSF

Latest News

DMTCL: No safety risks in metro rail operations

64 killed in war-like Rio drug raids

Standard Bank Securities holds 51st board meeting

Study: Climate inaction causing millions of avoidable deaths

Press secretary: Those interviewing Hasina mustn’t overlook her killings

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x