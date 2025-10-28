Bir Shrestha Hamidur’s 54th death anniv observed

The 54th death anniversary of Bir Shreshtha Hamidur Rahman was observed in Maheshpur upazila of Jhenaidah district yesterday with due respect.

To mark the death anniversary, floral wreaths were placed at the portrait of the Bir Shreshtha at Government Bir Shreshtha Hamidur Rahman College in Khalishpur under Maheshpur.

A discussion was also organized at the college auditorium with principal of the college Md. Rafi Uddin in the chair.

A doa mahfil was also held seeking blessings of the departed soul of Hamidur Rahman.

Hamidur Rahman, while serving in the then East Bengal Regiment in 1971, joined the Liberation War. He embraced martyrdom while fighting the Pakistani occupation forces at Dhali frontier in Srimangal area of Moulvibazar district on October 28, 1971.

Hamidur Rahman was born in 1954 at Khordakhalishpur village (now Hamidnagar). Hamidur Rahman Smriti Jadughar and Pathagarh were established at the village in 2007.