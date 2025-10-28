Tobacco use rises among students, youths in Khulna

Tobacco consumption is rising at an alarming rate in Khulna, posing a growing threat to youth and students. Weak law enforcement, irregular drives, and the growing influence of tobacco companies have made control efforts increasingly difficult.

Although Khulna received national awards in 2015, 2023, and 2024 for effective tobacco control, the district has now become a safe haven for tobacco trade as the local task force remains largely inactive. Shops across the city openly display cigarette advertisements, while companies lure young people with free samples and gifts.

Between January 2023 and 16 October 2025, only 61 people were fined under the Tobacco Control Act in Khulna, with penalties totalling Tk 267,000. During this period, 50 mobile court drives were conducted—34 in 2023, 10 in 2024, and 6 in 2025. Fines were mostly imposed on field officers, while companies continued their activities unabated. In contrast, 801 people were penalised under the Narcotics Control Act during a similar period, showing how weakly tobacco laws are enforced.

Sources at the Khulna District Administration said Japan Tobacco International (JTI) was fined Tk 30,000 in May 2025, and British American Tobacco officials were fined Tk 51,000 in January 2024. In 2022, several raids led to jail terms and fines, but such actions have since become rare.

Tobacco companies have strategically set up sales points at major intersections such as Rupsha Ghat, Shibbari, and New Market, where they decorate shops with brand colours and reward sellers with gifts ranging from T-shirts and lighters to mobile phones and fans. These marketing tactics target the youth, building brand loyalty and normalising tobacco use.

Local health officials and activists say that the Tobacco Control Taskforce rarely meets and its decisions are seldom implemented. Legal experts and campaigners argue that simple fines are not enough, as companies reimburse shopkeepers and continue violations. They call for mandatory short-term imprisonment to ensure compliance.

Khulna Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Toufiqur Rahman said that mobile courts are regularly conducted to enforce the tobacco control law and that drives will be intensified if necessary, considering the overall situation.

After learning from local journalists about 11 major tobacco sales points in the city, the DC collected their list and led a task force raid at Saat Rasta Mor on 16 October, fining one person Tk 50,000 for giving away free cigarettes.

Public health experts emphasize that stronger awareness and community engagement are essential alongside stricter enforcement. Educational institutions, parents, and local authorities must work together to prevent tobacco sales within 100 metres of schools and colleges.

Khulna University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr Md Rezaul Karim, said awareness campaigns must be paired with tough legal action.

Civil Surgeon officials added that regular task force meetings and follow-up drives are vital to ensure accountability.